San Francisco and Loyola Chicago square off in NIT matchup

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-11, 13-7 A-10) at San Francisco Dons (25-9, 14-6 WCC)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Loyola Chicago in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Dons are 14-6 against WCC opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Ramblers are 13-7 against A-10 teams. Loyola Chicago is ninth in the A-10 with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Miles Rubin averaging 5.4.

San Francisco averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game San Francisco allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. San Francisco won 76-66 in the last matchup on Dec. 15. Malik Thomas led San Francisco with 35 points, and Des Watson led Loyola Chicago with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dons. Thomas is averaging 18.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

Rubin is averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Ramblers. Jayden Dawson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

By The Associated Press