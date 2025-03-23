USC Trojans take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in second round

Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-11, 8-10 SEC) at USC Trojans (29-3, 18-2 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC and Mississippi State play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Trojans have gone 18-2 against Big Ten opponents, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. USC scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 22.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is fifth in the SEC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 6.1.

USC’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State scores 16.7 more points per game (75.5) than USC allows (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is scoring 24.6 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 18.8 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games.

Debreasha Powe is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points. Jerkaila Jordan is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

By The Associated Press