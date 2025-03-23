UCLA Bruins play the Richmond Spiders in second round

Richmond Spiders (28-6, 18-2 A-10) at UCLA Bruins (31-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -15.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA takes on Richmond in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 18-2 against Big Ten opponents, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. UCLA is fourth in college basketball with 20.6 assists per game. Kiki Rice leads the Bruins averaging 4.8.

The Spiders are 18-2 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is 1-3 in one-possession games.

UCLA’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is shooting 63.5% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bruins. Rice is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 15.3 points. Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press