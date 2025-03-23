Illawarra Hawks beat Melbourne United in Game 5 decider to clinch Australian title

SYDNEY (AP) — The Illawarra Hawks have beaten Melbourne United 114-104 in the decisive fifth game of Australia’s National Basketball League championship series on Sunday.

It was the Hawks’ first championship since 2001 — and only the second in its 47-year history — and caps a remarkable turnaround for a team that finished dead last two seasons ago.

Will Hickey (21 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) and Trey Kell (26 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) led the Hawks playing at home in Wollongong — a city about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Sydney.

After a level first quarter, the Hawks burst to a 10-point lead at halftime to seize the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Kell’s lay-up to extend the lead to 13 points with 70 seconds remaining in the final quarter ended Melbourne’s resistance and sparked celebrations among the home fans.

For Melbourne, it was a second successive heartbreak at the final hurdle after it lost to the Tasmania JackJumpers in a thrilling game-five decider last year.

Chris Goulding (21 points, three assists) finished as United’s top-scorer and Shea Ili added 20 points.

