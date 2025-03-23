Stanford plays Kent State in NIT

Kent State Golden Flashes (23-11, 12-8 MAC) at Stanford Cardinal (21-13, 12-10 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and Kent State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cardinal’s record in ACC play is 12-10, and their record is 9-3 against non-conference opponents. Stanford scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 12-8 in MAC play. Kent State is second in the MAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 2.9.

Stanford scores 73.4 points, 5.4 more per game than the 68.0 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 20.1 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gillespie is averaging eight points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

By The Associated Press