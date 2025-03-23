Iowa State Cyclones square off against the Ole Miss Rebels in second round

Ole Miss Rebels (23-11, 11-9 SEC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (25-9, 15-8 Big 12)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa State and Ole Miss square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 play is 15-8, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. Iowa State is 22-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rebels are 11-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 6-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa State makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Ole Miss has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 17.1 points. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press