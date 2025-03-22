March Madness: Mathiowetz, Meyer help South Dakota State rally past Oklahoma State in NCAA opener View Photo

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Madison Mathiowetz scored all 15 of her points in the second half as 10th-seeded South Dakota State erased a double-digit deficit to top No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 74-68 on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Brooklyn Meyer had 19 points and eight rebounds, Paige Meyer had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Haleigh Timmer added 11 points for South Dakota State (30-3).

Stailee Heard had 20 points and Anna Gret Asi had 16 points for Oklahoma State (25-7).

Oklahoma State took its first double-digit lead on a basket by Alexia Smith with 7:38 left in the third quarter. Paige Meyer scored nine points as the Jackrabbits scored 17 of the next 24 points.

A three-point play by Meyer gave South Dakota State the 44-43 lead with 2:57 left in the quarter. South Dakota State took a two-point advantage into the fourth quarter on a driving layup by Mathiowetz to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

South Dakota State will play UConn in the second round on Monday with a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

By JIM FULLER

Associated Press