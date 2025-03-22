Tennessee Volunteers square off against the UCLA Bruins in second round

UCLA Bruins (23-10, 13-8 Big Ten) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (28-7, 14-7 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee and UCLA square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC play is 14-7, and their record is 14-0 in non-conference play. Tennessee is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten games is 13-8. UCLA ranks third in the Big Ten with 16.5 assists per game led by Dylan Andrews averaging 3.5.

Tennessee’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA scores 11.7 more points per game (74.7) than Tennessee allows to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Skyy Clark averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press