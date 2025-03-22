San Francisco squares off against Loyola Chicago in NIT

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-11, 13-7 A-10) at San Francisco Dons (25-9, 14-6 WCC)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Loyola Chicago play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Dons’ record in WCC play is 14-6, and their record is 11-3 in non-conference play. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Tyrone Riley IV leads the Dons with 6.0 boards.

The Ramblers are 13-7 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago leads the A-10 with 15.9 assists. Kymany Houinsou leads the Ramblers with 3.3.

San Francisco averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 73.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the 68.9 San Francisco gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. San Francisco defeated Loyola Chicago 76-66 in their last matchup on Dec. 15. Malik Thomas led San Francisco with 35 points, and Des Watson led Loyola Chicago with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dons. Thomas is averaging 18.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

Sheldon Edwards averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Jayden Dawson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press