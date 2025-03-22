LSU Tigers square off against San Diego State Aztecs in opening round of NCAA Tournament

San Diego State Aztecs (25-9, 14-7 MWC) at LSU Tigers (28-5, 13-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -26.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 LSU plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against San Diego State.

The Tigers are 13-5 against SEC opponents and 15-0 in non-conference play. LSU is sixth in college basketball averaging 84.5 points and is shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Aztecs are 14-7 in MWC play. San Diego State scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

LSU’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.8 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 69.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 65.7 LSU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.9 points for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 11.4 points for the Aztecs. Kim Villalobos is averaging 10.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press