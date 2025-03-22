Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels in second round

Saint Mary’s Gaels (29-5, 18-2 WCC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8, 14-6 SEC)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama plays No. 20 Saint Mary’s (CA) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 14-6 against SEC teams, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Dioubate averaging 2.0.

The Gaels are 18-2 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Alabama scores 91.1 points, 30.6 more per game than the 60.5 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is averaging 18.8 points and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mikey Lewis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 92.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press