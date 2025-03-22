Elon and Army play in CBI Tournament

Army Black Knights (16-15, 10-9 Patriot League) vs. Elon Phoenix (17-15, 8-11 CAA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Army in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Phoenix have gone 8-11 against CAA opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Elon leads the CAA with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 5.5.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot League games is 10-9. Army is third in the Patriot League with 31.5 rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 7.1.

Elon is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. TK Simpkins is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Ryan Curry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker is shooting 39.8% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press