Kentucky Wildcats square off against the Kansas State Wildcats in second round

Kansas State Wildcats (27-7, 14-6 Big 12) at Kentucky Wildcats (23-7, 11-6 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kentucky takes on No. 19 Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 11-6 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 16.7 assists per game led by Georgia Amoore averaging 6.9.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 14-6 against Big 12 teams. Kansas State is second in the Big 12 with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ayoka Lee averaging 4.1.

Kentucky averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amoore is averaging 19.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Kentucky Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Serena Sundell is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Kansas State Wildcats. Taryn Sides is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kentucky Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Kansas State Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press