Queens, Northern Arizona square off in CBI Tournament

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-15, 9-11 Big Sky) vs. Queens Royals (19-14, 12-8 ASUN)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Queens and Northern Arizona play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Royals’ record in ASUN play is 12-8, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Queens ranks third in the ASUN with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Leo Colimerio averaging 4.1.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Big Sky games is 9-11. Northern Arizona has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Queens averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Queens gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colimerio is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 22.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lumberjacks. Carson Towt is averaging 12.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press