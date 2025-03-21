Not 1 but 2: Tennessee has pair of nation’s top defenders for March Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mindset, approach and toughness all are qualities a top defender must have in any sport. Add in long arms and speed, and that player can be quite a stopper.

The Tennessee Volunteers have not one, but two such defenders in Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack. Both were among the four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award announced Friday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

That makes the Midwest Region’s No. 2 seed the only program with two of four finalists.

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, also at Rupp Arena playing in the South Region against No. 1 overall seed Auburn, is a finalist who embraces the often ignored part of the game that helps in the NCAA Tournament. Houston’s Joseph Tugler is the other finalist.

“There is one Serbian coach that says this all the time,” UCLA guard Lazar Stefanovic said. “He won a lot of titles, and he says, ‘I’ve yet to walk in the gym and go in stance and start playing defense. Everybody grabs the ball and starts shooting.’ That’s how it is, that’s what the game is, you try to score.”

Not Zeigler or Mashack.

They thrive on shutting down opponents, picking the ball away no matter how tightly held, diving after loose balls, shutting down a top scorer 1-on-1 or creating havoc that shuts down the other team’s offense.

Coach Rick Barnes says it’s nice both have been recognized for what they do every day, whether it’s a game, timeout or practice. Their relentless intensity filters throughout Tennessee’s roster, which Barnes called a talent that not all players bring.

“It’s in their DNA,” Barnes said. “I wish I could give it to everybody, where they really understand how important that part of the game is, they understand how to fix so much when their teammates make mistakes, they can cover up. And not only do their job, but their voice is important.”

The duo is key to the Volunteers’ smothering defense that is among the best in the country.

Tennessee came into this tournament having led the Southeastern Conference allowing just 63 points a game and limiting opponents to 38.4% shooting — fourth-stingiest in the nation. They also led the SEC defending 3s, holding teams to 28.2% shooting to rank third in the country.

Senior guard Jordan Gainey said the Vols all know how great Zeigler and Mashack are as defenders and how big of an impact they make. He appreciates their leadership the most, making clear since this team started work last offseason to get to this month what is expected from every teammate.

“Our new guys that came here, they knew as soon as they set foot on campus what we really wanted to do and they brought everything they could,” Gainey said.

Forward Felix Okpara says Zeigler and Mashack set the standard on defense.

“Having two guys on the team that can do that, it makes our job way easier, just focusing on rebounding and just being in our gaps,” Okpara said.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin wanted to recruit Mashack but just didn’t have a scholarship available coming off the Bruins’ Final Four berth in 2021. Mashack played in high school with Jaylen Clark, now an NBA rookie with Minnesota.

Now Cronin and his seventh-seeded Bruins (23-10) get to see that defense up close Saturday night with a Sweet 16 berth on the line against the Vols (28-7).

“When he went to Tennessee, I knew it was a great fit for him,” Cronin said of Mashack.

