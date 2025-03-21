Wisconsin Badgers and BYU Cougars meet in NCAA Tournament second round

BYU Cougars (25-9, 15-7 Big 12) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (27-9, 16-8 Big Ten)

Denver; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin plays No. 17 BYU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten play is 16-8, and their record is 11-1 against non-conference opponents. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Cougars are 15-7 in Big 12 play. BYU is fourth in the Big 12 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 5.1.

Wisconsin scores 79.9 points, 9.0 more per game than the 70.9 BYU allows. BYU has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is averaging 9.1 points for the Badgers. John Tonje is averaging 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

Egor Demin is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press