Texas Tech Red Raiders and Drake Bulldogs square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Drake Bulldogs (31-3, 20-3 MVC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-8, 16-6 Big 12)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -7.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech faces Drake in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 play is 16-6, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference games. Texas Tech averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 20-3 in MVC play. Drake is 26-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Texas Tech scores 80.9 points, 22.5 more per game than the 58.4 Drake gives up. Drake averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 18 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Tavion Banks is averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

By The Associated Press