Texas Southern squares off against Saint Mary’s (CA) in NIT

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-16, 10-11 WCC) at Texas Southern Tigers (16-15, 15-5 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Saint Mary’s (CA) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC games is 15-5, and their record is 1-10 in non-conference games.

The Gaels are 10-11 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy Johnson averaging 4.0.

Texas Southern scores 66.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 64.5 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaida Belton is averaging 6.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maia Jones is averaging 12.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

