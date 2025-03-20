Iowa State Cyclones and Lipscomb Bisons play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Lipscomb Bisons (25-9, 17-4 ASUN) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (24-9, 15-8 Big 12)

Milwaukee; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa State and Lipscomb square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 play is 15-8, and their record is 9-1 against non-conference opponents. Iowa State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bisons are 17-4 in ASUN play. Lipscomb ranks third in the ASUN shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Iowa State makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Lipscomb scores 11.2 more points per game (79.3) than Iowa State gives up (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is averaging 17.1 points for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 13.3 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Joe Anderson is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bisons: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press