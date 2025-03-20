Saint Mary’s Gaels and Vanderbilt Commodores meet in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-12, 8-11 SEC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (28-5, 18-2 WCC)

Cleveland; Friday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Saint Mary’s (CA) and Vanderbilt meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Gaels have gone 18-2 against WCC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Commodores are 8-11 in SEC play. Vanderbilt ranks sixth in the SEC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 3.1.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 73.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.8 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

McGlockton is averaging 10.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

By The Associated Press