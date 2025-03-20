Kansas Jayhawks square off against Arkansas Razorbacks in first round of NCAA Tournament

Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13, 9-11 SEC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (21-12, 12-10 Big 12)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and Arkansas meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Jayhawks are 12-10 against Big 12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Kansas is the top team in the Big 12 with 17.7 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.7.

The Razorbacks are 9-11 against SEC opponents. Arkansas ranks fourth in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Adou Thiero averaging 4.2.

Kansas’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 7.3 more points per game (76.6) than Kansas gives up to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 9.2 points and 5.7 assists for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Thiero is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press