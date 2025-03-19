San Francisco and Utah Valley square off in NIT

Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 17-2 WAC) at San Francisco Dons (24-9, 14-6 WCC)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Utah Valley play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Dons’ record in WCC games is 14-6, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Riley IV averaging 4.2.

The Wolverines’ record in WAC play is 17-2. Utah Valley averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trevan Leonhardt with 5.2.

San Francisco makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Utah Valley has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is shooting 45.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dominick Nelson is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press