Purdue Boilermakers face High Point Panthers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

High Point Panthers (29-5, 17-2 Big South) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (22-11, 14-8 Big Ten)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -8; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Purdue takes on High Point in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers have gone 14-8 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Purdue is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Panthers are 17-2 against Big South opponents. High Point is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kezza Giffa is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 85.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

