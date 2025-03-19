Michigan and UCSD square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

UCSD Tritons (30-4, 20-2 Big West) vs. Michigan Wolverines (25-9, 17-6 Big Ten)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan takes on UCSD in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines are 17-6 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten with 16.1 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 4.2.

The Tritons are 20-2 in Big West play. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 4.1.

Michigan makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). UCSD averages 8.6 more points per game (79.8) than Michigan gives up (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donaldson is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Wolverines. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler McGhie is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 16.4 points. Tait-Jones is shooting 58.9% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tritons: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press