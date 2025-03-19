Florida Atlantic and Dayton play in NIT matchup

Dayton Flyers (22-10, 12-7 A-10) at Florida Atlantic Owls (18-15, 11-9 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Dayton meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Owls have gone 11-9 against AAC opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Baba leads the Owls with 7.0 boards.

The Flyers’ record in A-10 games is 12-7. Dayton has a 9-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 75.2 points per game, equal to what Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Owls. Kaleb Glenn is averaging 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Flyers. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press