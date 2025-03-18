San Francisco and Utah Valley play in NIT matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 17-2 WAC) at San Francisco Dons (24-9, 14-6 WCC)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Utah Valley meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Dons are 14-6 against WCC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. San Francisco averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Wolverines are 17-2 against WAC teams. Utah Valley is second in the WAC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

San Francisco scores 75.9 points, 7.9 more per game than the 68.0 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is scoring 19.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Dominick Nelson is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press