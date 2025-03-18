Bradley squares off against North Alabama in NIT

North Alabama Lions (24-10, 16-5 ASUN) at Bradley Braves (26-8, 17-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley and North Alabama meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves’ record in MVC play is 17-6, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Bradley is third in the MVC in team defense, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Lions are 16-5 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Bradley scores 76.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 70.6 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama scores 10.3 more points per game (79.1) than Bradley allows (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Braves. Darius Hannah is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jacari Lane is shooting 42.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Lions. Taye Fields is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press