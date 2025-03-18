Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga meet in NIT

Chattanooga Mocs (24-9, 16-4 SoCon) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (22-11, 13-7 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Blue Raiders have gone 13-7 against CUSA opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Mocs are 16-4 against SoCon teams. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 3.7.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jlynn Counter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press