Middle Tennessee plays Chattanooga in NIT matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (24-9, 16-4 SoCon) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (22-11, 13-7 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Chattanooga in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Blue Raiders’ record in CUSA play is 13-7, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Middle Tennessee has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mocs are 16-4 against SoCon teams. Chattanooga is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Blue Raiders. Essam Mostafa is averaging 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the past 10 games.

Honor Huff is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Mocs: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

By The Associated Press