Alabama State Hornets and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash play in the First 4

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (16-17, 11-8 NEC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (19-15, 15-6 SWAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and Saint Francis (PA) play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Hornets are 15-6 against SWAC opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Antonio Madlock averaging 2.6.

The Red Flash’s record in NEC games is 11-8. Saint Francis (PA) is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Alabama State scores 73.4 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 71.6 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is averaging 14.4 points for the Hornets. D’ante Bass is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Clayville is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 7.7 points. Riley Parker is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press