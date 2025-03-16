Murray State and Belmont play for MVC Championship

Belmont Bruins (22-11, 17-5 MVC) vs. Murray State Racers (24-7, 18-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Belmont in the MVC Championship.

The Racers have gone 18-4 against MVC opponents, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Murray State scores 87.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Bruins are 17-5 in MVC play. Belmont is seventh in the MVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 1.8.

Murray State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Belmont averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Murray State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Racers won 83-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Haven Ford led the Racers with 24 points, and Kendal Cheesman led the Bruins with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katelyn Young is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 18.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jailyn Banks is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bruins. Cheesman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 89.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press