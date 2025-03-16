Lehigh Mountain Hawks square off against the Army Black Knights in Patriot Championship

Army Black Knights (24-6, 16-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (26-6, 17-3 Patriot)

Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Army play for the Patriot Championship.

The Mountain Hawks’ record in Patriot games is 17-3, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference play. Lehigh scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Black Knights are 16-4 against Patriot teams. Army averages 63.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Lehigh makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Army averages 5.9 more points per game (63.2) than Lehigh gives up to opponents (57.3).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Lehigh won the last matchup 76-61 on March 1. Ella Stemmer scored 18 to help lead Lehigh to the win, and Reese Ericson scored 15 points for Army.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stemmer is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 11.3 points. Maddie Albrecht is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Black Knights. Ericson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 63.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

