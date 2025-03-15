Norfolk State Spartans play the South Carolina State Bulldogs in MEAC Championship

South Carolina State Bulldogs (19-12, 13-3 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (22-10, 13-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays South Carolina State in the MEAC Championship.

The Spartans have gone 13-3 against MEAC opponents, with a 9-7 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 13-3 against MEAC teams. South Carolina State is second in the MEAC scoring 79.7 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Norfolk State allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Norfolk State won the last matchup 67-65 on Feb. 1. Terrance Jones scored 20 to help lead Norfolk State to the victory, and Mitchel Taylor scored 15 points for South Carolina State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sin’Cere McMahon averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

Drayton Jones is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 88.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

