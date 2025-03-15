Florida plays in SEC Tournament against the Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7, 14-5 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (27-4, 15-4 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida plays in the SEC Tournament against No. 5 Alabama.

The Gators have gone 15-4 against SEC opponents, with a 12-0 record in non-conference play. Florida is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide are 14-5 against SEC teams. Alabama is the top team in the SEC with 39.0 points per game in the paint led by Grant Nelson averaging 7.0.

Florida scores 84.5 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 81.1 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 23.0 more points per game (91.2) than Florida gives up to opponents (68.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gators won 99-94 in the last matchup on March 6. Alex Condon led the Gators with 27 points, and Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 assists. Will Richard is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Sears is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 19.2 points and five assists. Nelson is shooting 49.4% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 93.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press