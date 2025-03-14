UCSD Tritons square off against the UCSB Gauchos in Big West Tournament

UCSB Gauchos (21-12, 13-9 Big West) vs. UCSD Tritons (28-4, 18-2 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays in the Big West Tournament against UCSB.

The Tritons are 18-2 against Big West opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. UCSD averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game.

The Gauchos’ record in Big West games is 13-9. UCSB ranks third in the Big West giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

UCSD scores 80.3 points, 11.5 more per game than the 68.8 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 13.0 more points per game (75.0) than UCSD gives up to opponents (62.0).

The teams square off for the third time this season. UCSD won the last matchup 77-63 on Jan. 24. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 25 to help lead UCSD to the victory, and Deuce Turner scored 16 points for UCSB.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McGhie is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 16.7 points. Tait-Jones is averaging 20 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Gauchos. Kenny Pohto is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press