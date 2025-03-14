Utah State defeats UNLV 70-58 in Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ian Martinez had 17 points to lead Utah State to a 70-58 victory over UNLV in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

The third-seeded Aggies (26-6) will play No. 2 seed Colorado State in a Friday semifinal. No. 1 seed New Mexico plays No. 5 seed Boise State in the other semifinal.

Martinez also had six rebounds for the Aggies. Mason Falslev totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Karson Templin scored nine.

The sixth-seeded Rebels (18-15) were led by Jaden Henley, who finished with 19 points and five steals. Jalen Hill added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jailen Bedford had 13 points and three steals.

Utah State took the lead with 19:05 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-29 at halftime, with Tucker Anderson racking up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press