South Carolina State takes on North Carolina Central in MEAC Tournament

North Carolina Central Eagles (14-18, 7-8 MEAC) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (19-12, 12-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and North Carolina Central play in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-3 against MEAC teams, with a 7-9 record in non-conference play. South Carolina State is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles’ record in MEAC action is 7-8. North Carolina Central is 4-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina State scores 79.7 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 75.4 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 87-71 in the last matchup on March 7. Omar Croskey led the Bulldogs with 26 points, and Floyd Rideau Jr. led the Eagles with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Croskey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Eagles. Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 88.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

By The Associated Press