Nique Clifford leads Colorado State over Nevada 67-59 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nique Clifford totaled 25 points and 14 rebounds to propel Colorado State to a 67-59 victory over Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Kyan Evans added 11 points for the second-seeded Rams (23-9), who will bring a seven-game win streak into a Friday semifinal matchup. They will play the winner of the final quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Utah State and No. 6 seed UNLV. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 10 points.

Kobe Sanders led the way for the seventh-seeded Wolf Pack (17-16) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Nick Davidson added 22 points and six rebounds. Tyler Rolison pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Colorado State took the lead with 19:48 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Clifford led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 29-28 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press