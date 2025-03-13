New Mexico Lobos take on the San Jose State Spartans in MWC Tournament

San Jose State Spartans (15-18, 8-13 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (25-6, 17-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -14.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays in the MWC Tournament against San Jose State.

The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 17-3, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. New Mexico has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 8-13 in MWC play. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 4.8.

New Mexico scores 82.2 points, 8.5 more per game than the 73.7 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 72.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 71.3 New Mexico allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. San Jose State won the last matchup 71-70 on Jan. 15. Vaihola scored 18 to help lead San Jose State to the victory, and Nelly Junior Joseph scored 20 points for New Mexico.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tru Washington is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 11.3 points and 2.1 steals. Donovan Dent is averaging 22 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Josh Uduje is averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press