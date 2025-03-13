Cal Baptist Lancers and Tarleton State Texans play in WAC Tournament

Tarleton State Texans (12-19, 7-9 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (16-14, 9-7 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays in the WAC Tournament against Tarleton State.

The Lancers’ record in WAC games is 9-7, and their record is 7-7 in non-conference play. Cal Baptist ranks second in the WAC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Dominique Daniels Jr. averaging 11.7.

The Texans’ record in WAC games is 7-9. Tarleton State has a 7-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cal Baptist allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cal Baptist won 68-48 in the last matchup on March 7. Javonte Johnson led Cal Baptist with 19 points, and Dantwan Grimes led Tarleton State with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 19.9 points and 3.2 assists. Kendal Coleman is averaging 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bubu Benjamin is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Texans. Grimes is averaging 9.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 31.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Texans: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press