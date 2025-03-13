San Diego State plays in MWC Tournament against the Boise State

Boise State Broncos (22-9, 14-6 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (21-8, 14-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Boise State meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Aztecs have gone 14-6 against MWC opponents, with a 7-2 record in non-conference play. San Diego State scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Broncos are 14-6 in MWC play. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

San Diego State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.7 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than San Diego State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. San Diego State won 64-47 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Nicholas Boyd led San Diego State with 24 points, and Tyson Degenhart led Boise State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is averaging 13.2 points and four assists for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Degenhart is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press