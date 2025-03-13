UT Arlington Mavericks play in WAC Tournament against the Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-18, 9-7 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (15-12, 10-6 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington and Cal Baptist meet in the WAC Tournament.

The Mavericks are 10-6 against WAC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. UT Arlington is second in the WAC scoring 72.8 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Lancers’ record in WAC action is 9-7. Cal Baptist is 5-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UT Arlington’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UT Arlington won 87-73 in the last matchup on March 8. Koi Love led UT Arlington with 26 points, and Khloe Lemon led Cal Baptist with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Avery Brittingham is averaging 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Lemon is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

By The Associated Press