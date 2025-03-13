Coles’ 24 points sends Grand Canyon to WAC semis with win over UT Arlington

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JaKobe Coles scored 24 points to lead six Grand Canyon players in double figures and the Lopes beat UT Arlington 98-75 in a WAC Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

The second-seeded Lopes (24-7) advance to a Friday semifinal matchup to take on the winner Thursday’s game between third-seeded California Baptist and No. 6 Tarleton State.

Reserve Makaih Williams scored 14 points, Ray Harrison scored 13 points, Tyson Grant-Foster and reserve Caleb Shaw 12 apiece and Duke Brennan 11 for Grand Canyon.

Brandyn Talbot and Raysean Seamster each scored 15 points, Brody Robinson scored 14 points and Diante Smith 13 for the Mustangs (13-18).

Seamster threw down a dunk with 8:11 before halftime to give the Mavericks their only lead at 25-24.

Grand Canyon closed the first half outscoring UT Arlington 16-4 over the final 5:02 and went to intermission with a 46-32 advantage and maintained the double-digit lead for the entire second half.

___

