San Jose State plays in MWC Tournament against the Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (12-19, 5-15 MWC) vs. San Jose State Spartans (14-18, 7-13 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State and Wyoming meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 7-13 against MWC teams, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. San Jose State has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowboys are 5-15 in MWC play. Wyoming gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

San Jose State averages 73.0 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 71.3 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 67.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 74.1 San Jose State gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. San Jose State won the last matchup 82-73 on Feb. 22. Josh Uduje scored 29 to help lead San Jose State to the win, and Obi Agbim scored 20 points for Wyoming.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uduje is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Agbim averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Dontaie Allen is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press