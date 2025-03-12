Long Beach State Beach play in Big West Tournament against the UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-14, 12-8 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (16-13, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on UC Riverside in the Big West Tournament.

The Beach’s record in Big West play is 12-8, and their record is 4-5 in non-conference play. Long Beach State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 8-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Highlanders are 12-8 in Big West play. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Esther Matarranz averaging 7.2.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Long Beach State won the last meeting 75-69 on Feb. 21. Savannah Tucker scored 19 to help lead Long Beach State to the victory, and Seneca Hackley scored 17 points for UC Riverside.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Loobie is averaging 9.1 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Beach. Tucker is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hannah Wickstrom averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Hackley is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press