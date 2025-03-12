Providence plays Butler in Big East Tournament

Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (12-19, 6-14 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Butler play in the Big East Tournament.

The Friars have gone 6-14 against Big East opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Providence is 8-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 against Big East teams. Butler has a 7-17 record against teams over .500.

Providence averages 71.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 73.8 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Butler won 82-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Jahmyl Telfort led Butler with 24 points, and Bensley Joseph led Providence with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Friars. Jayden Pierre is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Telfort is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 15.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

By The Associated Press