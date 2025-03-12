Stanford squares off against Cal in ACC Tournament

California Golden Bears (14-18, 7-14 ACC) vs. Stanford Cardinal (19-12, 11-9 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Cal in the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinal’s record in ACC play is 11-9, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Stanford averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 7-14 against ACC opponents. Cal gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Stanford is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Cal allows to opponents. Cal scores 5.3 more points per game (75.7) than Stanford allows to opponents (70.4).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Stanford won the last matchup 66-61 on Feb. 23. Maxime Raynaud scored 20 to help lead Stanford to the victory, and Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 19 points for Cal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is shooting 47.1% and averaging 20.1 points for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Wilkinson is shooting 38.3% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press