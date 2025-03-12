San Diego State plays in MWC Tournament against the Boise State

Boise State Broncos (22-9, 14-6 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (21-8, 14-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Boise State play in the MWC Tournament.

The Aztecs have gone 14-6 against MWC opponents, with a 7-2 record in non-conference play. San Diego State has a 6-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos are 14-6 against MWC teams. Boise State scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

San Diego State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. San Diego State won the last meeting 64-47 on Feb. 16. Nicholas Boyd scored 24 to help lead San Diego State to the victory, and Tyson Degenhart scored 17 points for Boise State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Andrew Meadow averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Degenhart is averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press