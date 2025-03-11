San Jose State Spartans play in MWC Tournament against the Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming Cowboys (12-19, 5-15 MWC) vs. San Jose State Spartans (14-18, 7-13 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State and Wyoming meet in the MWC Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in MWC play is 7-13, and their record is 7-5 against non-conference opponents. San Jose State is ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.4 rebounds. Robert Vaihola paces the Spartans with 7.3 boards.

The Cowboys are 5-15 in MWC play. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Nesbitt averaging 1.5.

San Jose State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than San Jose State has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 82-73 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Josh Uduje led the Spartans with 29 points, and Obi Agbim led the Cowboys with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will McClendon is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12 points. Latrell Davis is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Agbim is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press