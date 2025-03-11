UCSB faces CSU Bakersfield in Big West Tournament

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (14-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (19-12, 11-9 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Bakersfield.

The Gauchos have gone 11-9 against Big West teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. UCSB has an 8-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners’ record in Big West action is 8-12. CSU Bakersfield is 9-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

UCSB scores 75.1 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 73.7 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield scores 5.2 more points per game (74.0) than UCSB gives up to opponents (68.8).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UCSB won the last meeting 81-75 on Feb. 7. Stephan D. Swenson scored 22 to help lead UCSB to the victory, and CJ Hardy scored 19 points for CSU Bakersfield.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

By The Associated Press